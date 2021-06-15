Northport Tigers bite Smithtown West Bulls

Northport Tigers bite Smithtown West Bulls

Midfielder Elliot Sean celebrates the win. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport celebrates its win over Smithtown West. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Jake Dignam celebrates Northport's win. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Casey Fortunato looks for the open man. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport's Tristan Triolo and West's Ryan Bell. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport's Ryan McCarthy. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Jack Helrigel of Northport negotiates his way around Ryan Bell. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Mike Meyer of Northport gets sandwiched between a pair of Smithtown West defenders. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Mike Meyer (1) control the ball as Nick DeSalvo defends. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Tristan Triolo of Northport makes a move around Gavin Capasso of Smithtown West. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Tristan Triolo of Northport step for step with Gavin Capasso of Smithtown West. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Goalie Andrew Tittman deflects a shot by Ronnie Trebing. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Drew Miller (54) of Northport battles Smithtown West's Danny Caddigan for the ball. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Drew Miller of Northport battles Smithtown West's Danny Caddigan (21) for the ball, Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown West attacker Gavin Capasso. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport's Jack Sandrib. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport Midfielder Tristan Triolo celebrates his second period goal, Photo by Steven Zaitz
Tiger celebration during their 9-6 victory over Smithtown West on June 14. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Attack man Ryan McCarthy celebrates his first half goal. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown West's Danny Caddigan whips a shot on goal. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport Goalie Andrew Tittman makes a shoulder save. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Dylan McNaughton of Northport makes a head-man pass. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport defender Jack Sandrib looks for an open man. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Smithtown West's Danny Caddigan. Photo by Steven Zaitz
Northport's Casey Fortunato looks for room Smithtown West's Ryan Trebing. Photo by Steven Zaitz

By Steven Zaitz

The Northport Tigers Boys Lacrosse team advanced to the Suffolk County Division I championship game with a hard-fought 9-6 win over Smithtown West this past Monday. They faced Ward Melville at Northport on Wednesday (results not available at press time). A win will give them a chance to take on the Nassau County Champion — Syosset or Farmingdale on June 19.

The Tigers were led by midfielders Tristan Triolo and Casey Fortunato both of whom had two goals, and got outstanding goaltending by Andrew Tittman, who recorded 15 saves on 21 shots. Troy Riley had two goals for the Bulls.

After Smithtown took a 2-1 lead midway through the first quarter, Northport exploded for three consecutive goals in a three-minute span to earn a 4-2 halftime lead.

“Our midfielders stepped up today,” Triolo said. “Against Smithtown East, our attackers scored most of the goals, but today it was the middies.”

Midfielder Jack Helrigel also chipped in with a goal, as did attackers Mike Meyer, Jim Atkinson, Ryan McCarthy and Drew Miller. Miller’s goal came midway through the fourth quarter and restored a two goal lead for Northport after the Bulls had two quick ones within a minute of each other, to cut the lead to one.

After Miller’s goal, Smithtown West asked the officials to check faceoff specialist Tyler Kuprianchik’s stick for illegal pocket depth — a rare challenge that turned out to be successful.  The Bulls were awarded a two-minute man-up situation. 

They failed to capitalize.

“That was a little disrespectful to the game, in my opinion,” Triolo said. “Tyler has been taking face-offs all game. Of course, his stick is going to be messed up. It didn’t really matter because they didn’t score anyway.”

Kuprianchik won 67% of his face-offs on the evening, providing precious extra possession time for the Tigers.

“Tyler was great, and Andrew (Tittman) was unbelievable in goal for us. He made all kinds of great saves,” Triolo said. “It was a great team win and now we get to play a home game for the County Championship. It’s crazy.”

The stakes get higher from here with county and Long Island Championship games in the offing, and with them, a new level of crazy.

