TBR News Media Police Blotter for week of June 23

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on June 16. A woman allegedly stole miscellaneous cleaning items valued at approximately $50. When a store employee attempted to stop her, the woman threw detergent in the employee’s eyes before fleeing the scene.

Commack

Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on June 18. A man allegedly stole a basketball hoop valued at $180.

Dix Hills

■ A car was reported stolen from the driveway of a residence on Burnham Lane in Dix Hills on June 14. The vehicle, a 2013 Mercedes Benz CLS 550, was worth $30,000.

East Setauket

■ Walmart on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket reported a shoplifter on June 15. A woman allegedly stole 22 items of clothing, assorted jewelry, beauty items and household items valued at $550.

Hauppauge

■ Clean Globe Environmental on Cain Drive in Hauppauge reported that someone stole a catalytic convertor off their company vehicle, a 2015 Ford F-250, on June 17. The item was worth $900.

Huntington Station

■ Ulta Beauty on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington called the police on June 13 to report that a man allegedly stole assorted fragrance gift sets valued at $428.

Lake Grove

■ AT&T Store at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported that a man entered the store on June 18 and allegedly cut the wire off of the store’s model iPhone 13 Pro Max and fled. The cell phone was valued at $1100.

■ Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove called the police on June 17 to report that three men allegedly stole 35 items of men’s clothing worth $3043. Security followed the men outside and recovered the stolen items.

Melville

■ Dick’s Sporting Goods on Walt Whitman Road in Melville called the police on June 16 to report that two men allegedly stole $640 worth of miscellaneous clothing.

Port Jefferson Station

■ A resident on Ontario Street in Port Jefferson Station reported that someone broke the rear passenger side window of her car on June 12 and stole a purse containing credit cards and cash.

St. James

■ A resident on Howell Drive in St. James reported that someone broke the passenger front side window of her car and stole a makeup bag on June 18. Cash was stolen from a vehicle parked on Arthur Drive in St. James on the same day.

Selden

■ Walgreens on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on June 18. A man allegedly entered the store, filled his reusable shopping bag with store merchandise and left without paying. The items were valued at $144.

■ Bob’s Stores on Middle Country Road in Selden called the police on June 15 to report that three women allegedly stole assorting clothing valued at approximately $500.

■ A petit larceny was reported at Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden on June 13. A man and a woman allegedly stole copper wire valued at $980.

Setauket

■ A resident on Lemark Court in Setauket called the police on June 17 to report that someone had entered his unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway and removed a wallet containing credit cards and cash.

■ A resident on Cinderella Lane in Setauket reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway on June 17 and stole a wallet containing credit cards which were later attempted to be used at a few local businesses.

Smithtown

■ Stop & Shop on Main Street in Smithtown reported a shoplifter on June 13. A woman allegedly tried to steal a shopping cart full of assorted grocery items valued at $1018. When confronted by security, she left the shopping cart on the sidewalk and fled.

South Setauket

■ A petit larceny was reported at Home Depot on Pond Path in South Setauket on June 13. A man allegedly stole a spool of electrical wire worth $659.

Stony Brook

■ A resident on Millstream Lane in Stony Brook reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle on June 18 and stole his wallet containing credit cards. The suspect attempted to use the credit cards shortly after but they were declined.

■ A car was reported stolen on Shadetree Lane in Stony Brook on June 12. The key fob had been left in the center console. The vehicle, a 2022 Acura MDX, was valued at $50,000.

■ A resident on Sycamore Circle in Stony Brook reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle parked in the driveway on June 12 and stole a wallet with cash inside. A resident on Saywood Lane in Stony Brook reported a pocketbook stolen from an unlocked vehicle that same day.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON