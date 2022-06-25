Wanted for Commack petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole wiring, coaxial cable and other items from Home Depot, located at 5025 Jericho Turnpike in Commack, on June 7. He fled in a black Acura with Florida license plates.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.