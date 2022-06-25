Legislator Trotta announces Youth Award recipient for the 13th Legislative District

In 2020, the Suffolk County Legislature established the Annual Youth Award to recognized incredible young person in each Legislative District.

This year, Legislator Rob Trotta selected Alison Kelleher, a senior at Smithtown High School West, for this recognition as she spearheaded the fundraising campaign for her school district’s Relay for Life Campaign for the American Cancer Society by raising more than $10,000 within 72 hours, the most of any school district in the nation. For her efforts, she won the “Fund the Mission” Challenge.

“Alison is most is most deserving of being my district’s 2022 Youth Award recipient as she has demonstrated personal achievement, met challenges successfully, and developed leadership, self-reliance and other qualities of humanity so desirable in young people,” Trotta said.

He added, “I wish her much success as she starts her freshman year at Clemson University.”