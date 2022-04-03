TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of March 31, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by the Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ A 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 worth approximately $30,000 was stolen from the front of a residence on Ruland Road in Centereach on March 23.

■ Walmart on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on March 22. A man allegedly stole basketball gaming cards worth approximately $300.

Commack

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on March 23. A man allegedly stole an LG Soundbar worth $129.

■ Home Depot on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported that a man allegedly stole 8 items of 250” electrical wire and other items worth $1320 on March 25.

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack on March 25 called the police to report a shoplifter. A man allegedly stole an iRobot vacuum worth $219 and a Samsung stick vacuum worth $199.

■ Famous Footwear on Jericho Turnpike in Commack reported a shoplifter on March 21. A woman allegedly stole 4 pairs of Nike sneakers and assorted merchandise valued at over $400.

Farmingville

■ The Burlington Store on North Ocean Avenue in Farmingville reported a shoplifter on March 24. A woman allegedly stole 26 pieces of assorted clothing, a handbag and toys. The merchandise was valued at approximately $340.

Hauppauge

■ A resident on Devonshire Road in Hauppauge called the police after an Amazon package that was reported delivered was not found by the homeowner. A porch pirate was suspected.

Huntington Station

■ A man allegedly stole three Ember Mugs from a Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station on March 25. The total value of the merchandise was $429.

■ Target on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on March 22. A man allegedly put 7 massage guns worth $1134 in a duffel bag and walked out of the store without paying.

■ Ulta Beauty on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station called the police on March 24 to report that two men entered the store, allegedly placed 92 perfume bottles in bags, and fled. The merchandise was valued at over $9000.

■ Gucci on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported a shoplifter on March 21. A woman allegedly took a Padlock Gucci bag off of the shelf, put it under her jacked and walked out of the store without paying. The handbag was valued at $1950.

Kings Park

■ A resident on Springmeadow Road in Kings Park reported that two men stole his unlocked vehicle, a 2013 BMW 328i worth $15,000, on March 25. The keys had been left inside the vehicle.

Lake Grove

■ Ulta Beauty on Middle Country Road in Lake Grove reported a grand larceny on March 25. Two men allegedly stole assorted fragrances worth $1500.

■ The Perfume Spot, a kiosk at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, reported the theft of 5 Creed fragrances on March 21. The perfumes were valued at $2175.

Miller Place

■ An unknown person broke into and stole items from at least five vehicles in the Miller Place and Mt. Sinai areas between March 26 and March 27. Most of the incidents took place between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Mount Sinai

■ A woman visiting Heritage Park on Mount Sinai Coram Road in Mount Sinai called the police on March 25 after returning to her car and noticing that her purse was missing. Her vehicle had been unlocked.

Port Jefferson Station

■ Asphalt Supply on LI on Comsewogue Road in Port Jefferson Station was the victim of a grand larceny on March 23. Video captured a man stealing a S650 Bobcat loader worth $60,000 from the yard.

Rocky Point

■ The police were called to Kohls on Route 25A in Rocky Point after a man and a woman allegedly stole assorted clothing worth $1044 on March 21.

■ A resident on Laurel Road in Rocky Point reported that someone stole an iPhone and a wallet containing credit cards from his unlocked car in the driveway on March 18.

Selden

■ Target on Middle Country in Selden called the police on March 22 to report that a man allegedly stole a stand mixer worth $380 and a coffeemaker worth $190.

■ Target on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on March 24. A man allegedly stole a KitchenAid worth $380, a Keurig worth $130 and a microwave valued at $80.

■ Home Depot on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on March 21. A man allegedly stole a Milwaukee chainsaw worth $269.

South Setauket

■ Home Depot on Pond Path in South Setauket reported a petit larceny on March 25. A man allegedly stole three assorted tools valued at $950.

Stony Brook

■ Lowes on Nesconset Highway in Stony Brook called the police on March 26 to report the theft of merchandise. A man allegedly stole a Bosch Laser Level worth $650, 3 Lithium Ion power tool batteries worth $510 and a Metabo power tool combo kit worth $300.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON