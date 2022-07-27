TBR News Media Police Blotter for issue of July 21, 2022

The following incidents have been reported by Suffolk County Police:

Centereach

■ Rainbow Shops on Middle Country Road in Centereach reported a shoplifter on July 15. A woman allegedly hid five items of clothing and accessories in a black backpack and fled the store. The merchandise was valued at $128.

Commack

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a shoplifter on July 14. A man allegedly stole assorted items of clothing valued at $73.

■ Scam alert! A woman loading items into her car in the Costco parking lot on Garet Place in Commack on July 14 reported that she was approached by two women asking for directions and later realized that her credit cards were missing from her pocketbook which had been placed on the driver’s side seat. Two similar situations were reported on July 16 in the same parking lot.

■ Ulta Beauty on Veterans Memorial Highway in Commack called the police on July 14 to report that a man and woman entered the store and allegedly stole assorted perfumes valued at $3472.

■ Walmart on Crooked Hill Road in Commack reported a petit larceny on July 15. Two women allegedly stole food, clothing and electronics worth $166.

East Northport

■ A petit larceny was reported at Stop & Shop on Fort Salonga Road in East Northport on July 17. A man and a woman allegedly filled up their shopping cart with assorted food items valued at $544 and walked out.

East Setauket

■ Dunkin’ Donuts on Nesconset Highway in East Setauket reported a burglary on July 16. An unknown man entered the establishment by breaking the drive-thru window and stole two cash registers.

Huntington Station

■ Bloomingdales on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station called the police on July 14 to report that a man and a woman allegedly stole handbags valued at $10,110.

■ A 2011 blue Mercedes GLX SUV was stolen from a residence on Caldwell Street in Huntington Station on July 16. The vehicle was valued at $7,000.

■ Sunglass Hut at Macy’s on Walt Whitman Road in Huntington Station reported that a man entered the store on July 14 and allegedly stole sunglasses valued at $1,837.

■ A 2012 blue Honda Civic was reported stolen from a residence on Maplewood Road in Huntington Station on July 15. The vehicle was valued at $5,000.

Lake Grove

■ Macy’s at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove reported a petit larceny on July 14. Two men allegedly stole miscellaneous Ralph Lauren clothing valued at $773.

■ Two women allegedly stole multiple pairs of ripped jeans from the American Eagle at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove on July 15. The merchandise was valued at $950.

Melville

■ Sephora on Walt Whitman Road in Melville reported a petit larceny on July 12. A person allegedly stole five assorted perfumes valued at approximately $700.

■ A burglary was reported at Evolve Smoke Shop on Walt Whitman Road in Melville on July 17. An unknown man entered the store by breaking the rear glass door and stole boxes of Kratom Shots energy drinks and assorted lighters valued over $7,000 and cash.

■ *Latest scam* A woman shopping at Costco on Broadhollow Road in Melville on July 16 reported that her pocketbook containing cash and credit cards was stolen from the driver’s seat of her car by an unknown man while she was distracted by two women asking for directions.

Miller Place

■ The Bigger Bagel on Route 25A in Miller Place was burglarized on July 16. Unknown suspects threw a brick through the front glass door to gain entry and stole a register containing cash.

Selden

■ CVS on Middle Country Road in Selden reported a shoplifter on July 13. A woman allegedly stole health and beauty products valued at approximately $500.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

— COMPILED BY HEIDI SUTTON