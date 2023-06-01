SWR Wildcats pick off Mount Sinai Mustangs in Class C title game

Mount Sinai senior midfielder Jake Spallina takes possession. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior goalie Brayden Wilcken with a stop. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River goalie Jaden Galfano with one of his 15 saves. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior attackman Cole Marsala rips a shot on goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attack Alex Kershis fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Loose ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attack Alec Gregorek uncorks a shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Steven Cain looks for a cutter. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River attack Alec Gregorek fires at the cage. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior goalie Brayden Wilcken with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior attack Christian Colantonio rips a shot. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats smell victory. Photo by Bill Landon
Mount Sinai senior midfielder Jake Spallina wins at “X.” Photo by Bill Landon
Photo by Bill Landon
Less than a minute left. Photo by Bill Landon
Wildcats WIN! Photo by Bill Landon
The Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats, the Suffolk County Class C Champions. Photo by Bill Landon
Champs. Photo by Bill Landon

Having lost to the Mustangs 11-7 earlier in the season, the Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats had a score to settle when they went head-to-head with Mount Sinai in the Suffolk Class C championship at Stony Brook University Tuesday afternoon, May 30. Mount Sinai, the no. 1 seed at 17-0, hadn’t tasted defeat all season. The Wildcats would change that when they jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the closing minutes of the third quarter.

Mount Sinai chipped away at the deficit, drawing within two goals in the final four minutes of play. But the Wildcat defense was able to corral the Mustangs, holding on for the 10-7 victory. With it, they punched their ticket to the Long Island Championship.

Nick Carretta topped the scoring chart for the Mustangs with three goals. Cole Marsala followed with two, and teammates Jake Spallina and Christian Colantonio scored. Mount Sinai goalie Brayden Wilcken had 10 stops in net.

Liam Kershis had the hot stick for the Wildcats with five goals. Seniors Steven Cain and Alec Gregorek scored twice, and Alex Kershis stretched the net. Goalkeeper Jaden Galfano, a junior, had 15 saves between the pipes.

The Wildcats retake the field at Stony Brook Saturday morning, June 3, to face Manhasset for the Long Island Championship title. Gametime is scheduled for 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased here.

— Photos by Bill Landon

