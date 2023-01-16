SWR Wildcats down Comsewogue Warriors, 86-21

SWR Wildcats down Comsewogue Warriors, 86-21

by -
0 3
1 of 22
Jump ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Hannah Ellis drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Maria Stamatopoulos shoots. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan drives to the basket. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Hannah Ellis lets a three-pointer fly. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior GraceAnn Leonard lays up for two. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Mia Fernandes and Haylie Abrams look for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Annie Sheehan drives the lane for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Lindsay Radman and Kelsey Hughes look for the rebound. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Mia Fernandes fights her way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Kyra Allgaier fights her way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Hannah Ellis takes flight. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Hannah Ellis fights her way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Kyra Allgaier boxes out GraceAnn Leonard. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello drives the lane. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Mia Fernandes fights her way to the rim. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Colleen Ohrtman nails another triple for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Jalynn Kirschenheuter drains a three-pointer. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Colleen Ohrtman nails a triple. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue’s Lindsay Radman drives to the basket. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River junior Juliana Mahan scores for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon
Shoreham-Wading River senior Sophie Costello scores for the Wildcats. Photo by Bill Landon

The Comsewogue Warriors had their hands full when the undefeated Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River came knocking Friday, Jan. 13, in a Div. IV matchup.

Looking to keep their perfect record intact, the Wildcats did just that. Their success hinged upon the senior quartet of Sophie Costello, GraceAnn Leonard, Colleen Ohrtman and Annie Sheehan, who put on a scoring fest to win the game, 86-21. 

Comsewogue’s Jalynn Kirschenheuter did what she’s done all season. A long-range scoring threat, she drained three triples and two free throws for 11 points, and Hannah Ellis banked eight.

The win lifts SWR to 6-0 in league and 13-0 overall. The Wildcats now look to overtake Westhampton for the top spot in the division.

The Warriors — at 5-2 in league, 6-4 overall — are back in action Wednesday, Jan. 18, with a road game against Mount Sinai. The Wildcats retake the court Monday, Jan. 16, when they host Miller Place. Both games tip off at 4:45 p.m.

— Photos by Bill Landon

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 38

0 35

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply