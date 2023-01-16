Home Police & Fire Farmingville woman critically injured in fiery motor vehicle crash on the LIE
Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a single-vehicle crash that critically
injured a woman on Jan. 16.
Susan Denise was driving a 2002 Jeep Liberty on the Long Island Expressway approximately 1⁄2 mile
west of exit 62 when the vehicle struck the center median, flipped on its side, and caught fire at
approximately 12:05 p.m. Multiple good Samaritans flipped the car right side up and extracted Denise,
who was getting burned, from the vehicle and over to the right shoulder.
Denise, 56, of Farmingville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police helicopter in critical condition. The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.