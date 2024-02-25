Swing Into Spring Festival returns to Stony Brook Village in March

The signs of spring in Stony Brook Village bring more than just warm breezes and the return of the ospreys. Jazz music will once again be filling the air as the Swing Into Swing Festival 2024 returns this March 19 to 23, bringing with it an assortment of opportunities to hear live Jazz music throughout the community at six locations.

The five-day music festival will culminate in concert performances by the Bad Little Big Band featuring trombonist Bruce Bonvissuto; Dan Pugach Big Band; the Andy McKee Quintet; a Community Jazz Night & Jam Session Techniques Workshop on Wednesday from 405:30 p.m. The festival includes an educational component and during the day The Jazz Loft will welcome Rocky Point Middle School and High School Jazz Ensembles for workshops and a tour, as well as welcoming patrons from the Cutchogue Library for a tour and performance.

Funding for the Festival comes in part from the Suffolk County Department of Economic Development & Planning and Suffolk County Legislator Steve Englebright.

Since its creation in 2017 the festival has attracted tourists and music lovers to Stony Brook’s historic business district. Suffolk County is sponsoring the festival through a grant aimed at promoting tourism through the arts. Swing Into Spring will run from Tuesday, March 19 through Saturday, March 23, at the Jazz Loft and in local restaurants, including Sweet Mama’s, Shnitzels, The Country House, Madiran, Bliss and The Three Village Inn.

“I think it is wonderful that the Village of Stony Brook will be alive with the sounds of Jazz for a week,” said Manuel. “The Swing Into Spring Festival has grown year after year into this wonderful mini-festival that truly brings the town to life and attracts folks from all over Long Island. We’re honored to be presenting such a diverse and unique blend of artists this year and also to be extending the invitation to young and upcoming artists.”

In addition, The Jazz Loft’s new exhibit “Bird is Back!”, featuring the archives of Charlie Parker. The Jazz Loft’s Museum is open Thursdays-Sat, noon to 5 p.m.

For full schedule, see below:

TUESDAY, MARCH 19

In the community

Bliss (6-8 p.m.):

Located at 766 Rt. 25A in Setauket-East Setauket

Steve Salerno, guitar, Tom Manuel, cornet

Sweet Mamas (6-8 p.m.):

Located at 121 Main Street i9n Stony Brook

Dave Lobenstein, bass, James. Micelli, tenor sax

Madarin Wine Bar, (6-8 p.m.):

Located at 209 Rt. 25A in Setauket-East Setauket

Dean Johnson, bass, Kevin Clark, guitar

At The Jazz Loft at 7 p.m.

Community Jazz Night will kick off with a performances by The Bay Big Band, Moment’s Notice (Carl Safina); Keenan Zach and the Matt Godfrey Organ Trio.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

At The Jazz Loft, 4-5:30 p.m.

Improvisation & Jam Session Techniques Workshop

On the second day of the Swing Into Spring Festival, we will be hosting a workshop focused on improvisation followed by a jam session where Jazz musicians can collaborate on stage. Dean Johnson, bass, Rich Iacona, piano Tom Manuel, cornet, Ellis Holmes, drums. Tickets: $10, no discounts.

In the community:

Madiran (6-8 p.m.):

Located at 209 Rt. 25A in Setauket-East Setauket

Steve Salerno, guitar, Tom Manuel, cornet

Bliss (6-8 p.m.):

Located at 766 Rt. 25A in Setauket-East Setauket

John Marshall, tenor sax, Dave Lobenstein, bass

Three Village Inn (6-8 p.m.):

Located at 150 Main St, Stony Brook

The Jazz Loft Trio

Dean Johnson, bass, Rich Iacona, piano, Ellis Holmes, drums

Country House (6-8 p.m.)

Located at 1175 North Country Road in Stony Brook

Mala Waldron, piano

At The Jazz Loft at 7 p.m.

Jam Session,

Led by Keenan Zach Tro

Tickets $10, $5 at 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

In the community:

Country House (6-8 p.m.):

Located at 1175 North Country Road in Stony Brook

Lee Tamboulian, Piano, Tom Manuel, cornet

At The Jazz Loft, 7 p.m.

The Bad Little Big Band, with special guest Bruce Bonvissuto, with vocals by Madeline Kole and directed by composer, arranger Rich Iacona.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child, kids under 5 free

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

At the Jazz Loft at 7 p.m.

Dan Pugach Big Band-big band directed by drummer Dan Pugach.

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child, kids under 5 free

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

In the community:

Schnitzels (5-7 p.m.)

77 Main Street in Stony Brook

Wallace Selzer, bass, Vinny Raniolo, guitar

At The Jazz Loft at 7 p.m.

Andy McKee Quintet

Tickets: $30 Adult, $25 Senior, $20 Student, $15 Child, kids under 5 free

All tickets can be purchased by visiting: https://www.thejazzloft.org/tickets

For more information call 631-751-1895.

The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook is located just 90 minutes from New York City and is the only music venue on Long Island that features exclusively Jazz music. For more information about The Jazz Loft, visit website.