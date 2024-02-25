Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau to host collection event for one-stop prom shoppe experience

The Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau is seeking gently loved or new attire and accessories to be donated for a one-stop shopping experience for young people to look their best. On Saturday, March 16th residents can donate gently loved or brand new formal/semi-formal dresses, jewelry, accessories, bags, and shoes to the Horizons Center, 161 East Main Street, Smithtown from 9 a.m. to noon. All sizes are welcome. The inaugural One-Stop Prom Shoppe at Horizons Center will be available for young people, by appointment beginning on April 1st.

“I applaud Director Janine Marc-Anthony and the Youth Bureau team for orchestrating this fantastic initiative. Creating a private shopping experience for young people who might otherwise miss out on special occasions such as a school dance restores confidence and removes obstacles for local families. Additionally, hosting the collection event provides a teaching opportunity for our youth to give back, appreciate all that they have and happens to be a great help to our environment. Most people don’t realize that textile waste is one of the fastest growing waste streams in the country. The One-Stop Prom Shoppe collection event gives the community a fantastic opportunity to upcycle one’s closets while giving a young person the chance to stand out on a special night,” said Supervisor Edward R. Wehrheim.

The exorbitant costs associated with attending a formal/semi-formal event can often deter young people from participating in milestone memories such as prom. The Smithtown Youth Bureau’s One-Stop Prom Shoppe removes financial barriers and creates a very personable experience ensuring everyone who wishes to attend a school dance can do so red carpet ready.

“We are thrilled about the Town of Smithtown Youth Bureau’s inaugural One-Stop Dress Shoppe! This remarkable initiative will provide students with the opportunity to attend the Junior or Senior Prom in a stunning dress & accessories that they may not have been able to afford on their own and make their evenings really special,” said Janine Marc-Anthony, Executive Director.

For questions or more information contact the Youth Bureau at (631) 360-7595 or email: [email protected].

DID YOU KNOW?

Upcycling your textiles is good for the ecosystem:

The fashion industry contributes to 10% of global carbon emissions making it the second-largest industrial polluter.

According to the State DEC, New Yorkers throw away approximately 1.4 billion pounds of textiles (clothing, footwear, belts, hats, handbags, drapes, towels, sheets and other linens) that could be reused or recycled.

