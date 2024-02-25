Man arrested for DWAI/Drugs following crash that killed pedestrian in Coram

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Feb. 25 for driving while ability impaired by drugs following a

motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Coram.

Raymond Hubbard was in a wheelchair crossing the roadway in front of 541 Middle County Road when he fell out of the chair onto the westbound lane, where he was struck by a 2003 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Nicholas Doxtader at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Hubbard, 33, of Coram, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner. Police officers at the scene determined that Doxtader was impaired and placed him under arrest.

Major Case Unit detectives charged Doxtader, 25, of Centereach, with Driving While Ability Impaired/Drugs.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.