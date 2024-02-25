Central Islip contractor arrested for stealing more than $30k from clients

A 75-year-old woman reported to police on August 29, 2023 she had hired Olger Conce Guambana to do work at her home and it was not completed as agreed. Conce Guambana then used a bad check to issue a partial refund and stopped all further communication with the woman.

Following an investigation by Sixth Squad detectives and Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers, Conce Guambana was also found to have fraudulently taken money from at least three other victims since August, 2020. In total, he has stolen more than $30,000 from the four victims.

Conce Guambana, 48, of Central Islip, was charged with Scheme to Defraud 1st Degree, a felony, four counts of Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a felony, and Issuing a Bad Check, a misdemeanor.

Conce Guambana, who also goes by the name Eddie or Ed, has used several company names in the past few years, including Dlugos Construction, R.O.J. Remodeling & Construction Corp., O.C. Remodeling & Construction Corp, USA Painting & Contracting, and Edwards Finishing Carpentry LLC. Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of Conce Guambana is asked to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.