Home Arts & Entertainment Sunflower festival heads to Manorville July 15 and 16
Sunflower festival heads to Manorville July 15 and 16
Who doesn’t love sunflowers? Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville hosts a Sunflower Festival on July 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s Sunflower Festival features a variety of family-friendly activities.
Admission to the festival area is $10 per person, children ages 2 and under free, and includes live music, strolls through a sea of sunflowers, 5 oz. tasting, vendors, toddler play area, petting zoo, jumbo garden games, unique photo opportunities, food trucks, artisan vendors, face painting, other children and teen activity vendors, hayrides, u-pick, jumbo garden games, and more!
For more information, call 631-591-3592.