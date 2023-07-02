Sunflower festival heads to Manorville July 15 and 16

Who doesn’t love sunflowers? Lenny Bruno Farms, 740 Wading River Road, Manorville hosts a Sunflower Festival on July 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year’s Sunflower Festival features a variety of family-friendly activities.

Admission to the festival area is $10 per person, children ages 2 and under free, and includes live music, strolls through a sea of sunflowers, 5 oz. tasting, vendors, toddler play area, petting zoo, jumbo garden games, unique photo opportunities, food trucks, artisan vendors, face painting, other children and teen activity vendors, hayrides, u-pick, jumbo garden games, and more!

For more information, call 631-591-3592.