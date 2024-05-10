Stony Brook University hosts ASCE Metropolitan Student Symposium

Stony Brook University’s student chapter of the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) hosted its 2024 ASCE Metropolitan Student Symposium from April 12 to 14.

Attendees from New Jersey and New York included approximately 270 students from 13 universities who convened over a weekend of design events. In addition to a myriad of design competitions, the symposium also hosted several pop-up workshops facilitated by ASCE professional members and a networking event with donors.

The Stony Brook University ASCE Chapter competed in five competitions: taking first place in the Land Surveying competition; second place in the Construction Institute competition; and third place in the Steel Bridge competition. In addition, the Stony Brook University ASCE chapter took home an honorable mention for the New York State Council 2023 ASCE Student Chapter Award.

Read more and see a photo gallery from the symposium at the Stony Brook University Department of Civil Engineering website.