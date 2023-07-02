Emma Clark Library holds summer food drive

Emma Clark Library, 120 Main St., Setauket will hold a Summer Food Drive, collecting nonperishable food items to be donated to various local food pantries and nonprofit organizations throughout the community, from July 3 (closed July 4) to Aug. 20.

Some suggestions for food items include cereal, peanut butter, jelly, canned fruits and vegetables, rice, beans, tuna fish, juice, gum, snacks (pretzels, granola bars, trail mix, cookies), pasta, and pasta sauce. Library teen volunteers will be distributing the items. Donation boxes will be located in the Library lobby to the left of the Circulation Desk, and all are welcome to donate during Library hours.

If you have any questions about the Food Drive or would like to become a teen volunteer, you may contact [email protected].