Romaine, Manzella honor Ronkonkoma Fire Department during installation dinner

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and Councilman Neil Manzella (R-Selden) attended the Ronkonkoma Fire Department’s Annual Installation Inspection Dinner at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook on Saturday, June 24. During the event, the supervisor and councilman honored the company’s members for their service to the greater Ronkonkoma community.

In 1904, the Ronkonkoma Hook and Ladder Company was established in response to a fire at the Lake Front Hotel in 1903. This incident claimed one guest’s life, causing injury to many others. The company’s name was later changed to the Ronkonkoma Fire Department in 1933.

For more information about the Ronkonkoma Fire Department, visit www.ronkonkomafd.org, call 631-588-8204 or email [email protected].