Romaine, Manzella honor Ronkonkoma Fire Department during installation dinner

Romaine, Manzella honor Ronkonkoma Fire Department during installation dinner

by -
0 2
Pictured above, from left to right: Ronkonkoma Fire Department 3rd Assistant Chief Mike White; 2nd Assistant Chief Mike Hofmann; Councilman Neil Manzella; Firefighter Rocco Piscatello; Firefighter Ernie Tropeano; Supervisor Ed Romaine; 1st Assistant Chief Zoltan Kiss; and Chief of the Department Vincent T. Diaz. Photo courtesy the Brookhaven Public Information Office

Town of Brookhaven Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) and Councilman Neil Manzella (R-Selden) attended the Ronkonkoma Fire Department’s Annual Installation Inspection Dinner at Villa Lombardi’s in Holbrook on Saturday, June 24. During the event, the supervisor and councilman honored the company’s members for their service to the greater Ronkonkoma community.

In 1904, the Ronkonkoma Hook and Ladder Company was established in response to a fire at the Lake Front Hotel in 1903. This incident claimed one guest’s life, causing injury to many others. The company’s name was later changed to the Ronkonkoma Fire Department in 1933. 

For more information about the Ronkonkoma Fire Department, visit www.ronkonkomafd.org, call 631-588-8204 or email [email protected].

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0 13

0 14

NO COMMENTS

Leave a Reply