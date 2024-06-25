Suffolk Legislator Rob Trotta thanks community for successful blood drive

44 Pints were Collected — Saving 132 Lives

Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta thanks all of the parishioners of St. Joseph’s Church and members of the community who donated their blood to benefit the blood banks at hospitals served by Long Island Blood Services. “I am grateful to St. Joseph’s Church for doing this event with my office,” said Legislator Trotta.

Fifty-two donors came to the blood drive on June 12 but only 44 met the criteria. However, those donations will save 132 lives since from each pint the blood goes for use as plasma, platelets, and red blood cells – saving three lives.

“I also appreciate the work done by the LI Blood Service personnel, volunteers Rich, Bridget and Vicki, who helped with registration, greeting the donors and stocking the canteen with refreshments. Once again, Kings Park comes through,” added Trotta.