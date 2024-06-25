Huntington Station massage parlor raided, two arrested

Suffolk County Police arrested two women during a raid at a massage parlor in Huntington Station on June 25.

In response to numerous community complaints, Second Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department, conducted an investigation into Well Spa, located at 905 East Jericho Turnpike, and arrested two women at approximately 4:40 p.m.

Sha Zou, 49, of Plainview, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a class E Felony, and Prostitution, a class B Misdemeanor.

Jie Di, 46, of Flushing, was charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a class E Felony, and Prostitution, a class B Misdemeanor.

The Town of Huntington Fire Marshal and Building Department issued multiple violations to the business. Zou and Di were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.