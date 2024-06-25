Wanted for East Setauket Petit Larceny

1 of 3

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole from an East Setauket store in June.

Three people entered BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 4000 Nesconset Highway, at approximately 9:40 p.m. on June 18 and allegedly stole four portable speakers valued at approximately $900.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.