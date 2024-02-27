Suffolk D.A.: Two men indicted for three arsons and nine commercial burglaries

Frank Costa and Jon Pucci Allegedly Set Fire to PSEG Long Island Substations to Facilitate

Their Burglaries of Nearby Commercial Establishments

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 27 that Frank Costa, 54, of Port Jefferson Station, and Jon Pucci, 29 of Middle Island, were indicted for allegedly committing a series of three arsons and nine commercial burglaries at businesses throughout Suffolk County.

“These alleged criminal acts have not only caused extensive damage, but have also put the lives of Suffolk County residents and first responders at risk,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the Suffolk County Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case. Now, my office will ensure that these defendants are held accountable for their alleged extremely dangerous crimes.”

According to the investigation, between August 20, 2023, and February 9, 2024, Costa and Pucci allegedly burglarized nine businesses and set fires at three PSEG Long Island (“PSEGLI”) substations. The defendants apparently believed the fires would cause power outages in the local community, which would distract law enforcement while Costa and Pucci committed the burglaries. On February 10, 2024, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Suffolk County Police Department detectives followed Costa and Pucci to a PSEGLI easement in Centereach and placed them under arrest.