Suffolk D.A.: Two men indicted for three arsons and nine commercial burglaries
Frank Costa and Jon Pucci Allegedly Set Fire to PSEG Long Island Substations to Facilitate
Their Burglaries of Nearby Commercial Establishments
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 27 that Frank Costa, 54, of Port Jefferson Station, and Jon Pucci, 29 of Middle Island, were indicted for allegedly committing a series of three arsons and nine commercial burglaries at businesses throughout Suffolk County.
“These alleged criminal acts have not only caused extensive damage, but have also put the lives of Suffolk County residents and first responders at risk,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the Suffolk County Police Department for their thorough investigation of this case. Now, my office will ensure that these defendants are held accountable for their alleged extremely dangerous crimes.”
According to the investigation, between August 20, 2023, and February 9, 2024, Costa and Pucci allegedly burglarized nine businesses and set fires at three PSEG Long Island (“PSEGLI”) substations. The defendants apparently believed the fires would cause power outages in the local community, which would distract law enforcement while Costa and Pucci committed the burglaries. On February 10, 2024, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Suffolk County Police Department detectives followed Costa and Pucci to a PSEGLI easement in Centereach and placed them under arrest.
While police searched the location, they discovered an ATM that was allegedly stolen from a Shell Gas Station in Ridge the day before. Money from the ATM was allegedly found in the defendants’ pockets after their arrest.
The alleged arsons occurred on the following dates and locations:
- August 20, 2024 – PSEGLI Terryville Substation, 3460 Nesconset Highway, Setauket.
- September 16, 2023 – PSEGLI Centereach Substation, 1829 Middle County Road,
Centereach.
- February 5, 2024 – PSEGLI Medford/West Yaphank Substation, 18 Manor Road,
Medford.
The alleged burglaries occurred on the following dates and locations:
- December 11, 2023 – USA Gas, 1146 Middle Country Road, Middle Island.
- December 26, 2023 – USA Gas, 1146 Middle Country Road, Middle Island.
- December 26, 2023 – BP Gas, 1470 Middle Country Road, Ridge.
- December 29, 2023 – Gulf Gas, 240 West Main Street, Smithtown.
- December 31, 2023 – BP Gas, 3200 Veterans Memorial Highway, Bohemia.
- January 12, 2024 – Ideal Food Basket, 500 Jefferson Plaza, Port Jefferson.
- January 12, 2024 – DJM Laundromat, 1 Glenmere Lane, Coram.
- January 24, 2024 – Back Country Deli, 70 Horseblock Road, Yaphank.
- January 30, 2024 – Kings Park Car Care, 189 Main Street, Kings Park.
- February 9, 2024 – Shell Gas Station located at 1511 Middle Country Road, Ridge.
Costa and Pucci were each indicted for the following charges:
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the First Degree, a Class B violent felony;
- Nine counts of Burglary in the Third Degree, Class D felonies;
- Three counts of Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree, Class D felonies;
- One count of Attempted Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class E felony;
- One count of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree, a Class E
felony; and
- Three counts of Arson in the Fifth Degree, Class A misdemeanors.
On February 27, 2024, Costa was arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice Richard I. Horowitz, who ordered that Costa to be held on $150,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $1million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Costa is due back in court on March 19, 2024, and is being represented by Roger Rothman, Esq.
Pucci’s case is pending. He is due back in court on March 12, 2024, and he is being represented by Pierre Brazile, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Carlos J. Benitez II and Matthew R. Laube of the Major Crime Bureau and Arson Task Force, with the investigation conducted by Detectives Steven Darling, James Pase, and Daniel Rossler of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Arson Squad, and Detective Sean McQuaid of Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Section.