Suffolk D.A.: Manhattan woman in custody after allegedly fleeing the country to avoid being sentenced
Jianxin You Pleaded Guilty to Charges Including Enterprise Corruption and Money Laundering in 2021, but Allegedly Failed to Show Up to Court for Sentencing
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Jianxin You, 56, of Manhattan, was arrested and arraigned on a new bail jumping charge, for allegedly failing to return to court for sentencing after pleading guilty in 2021 to enterprise corruption, money laundering, and conspiracy charges.
“After this defendant pleaded guilty to several felonies in 2021, she allegedly failed to show up to court for sentencing and fled the country,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the Suffolk County Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for assisting us in locating this defendant so she can face justice.”
According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during her prior guilty plea allocution, You and her co-defendants engaged in a pattern of promoting prostitution at three massage parlors in Suffolk County in 2018. You procured female workers, solicited patrons, and profited from the prostitution operation at two locations – one on Middle Country Road in Centereach, and the other on Middle Country Road in Middle Island.
In addition, You and her co-defendants laundered the criminal proceeds through various methods, including depositing cash into a business entity account in the name of New Green Aroma Spa Inc., paying for expenses associated with the illegal operation, sending large sums of money to individuals’ bank accounts, purchasing property, and exchanging the proceeds for foreign currencies.
On July 27, 2022, You allegedly failed to return to court for sentencing after pleading guilty on December 3, 2021, to the following charges:
- One count of Enterprise Corruption, a Class B felony;
- One count of Money Laundering in the Second Degree a Class C felony;
- Two counts of Money Laundering in the Third Degree, Class D felonies;
- One count of Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a Class E felony; and
- One count of Conspiracy in the Fifth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor.
On March 7, 2024, Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro ordered You held on $1 million cash, $3 million bond, or $5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the cases. You is being represented by Edgar Fankbonner, Esq. on the enterprise corruption case, and is being represented by the Suffolk County Legal Aid Society on the new bail jumping charge. You is due back in court on April 8, 2024.
This case is being prosecuted by Bureau Chief Lucie Kwon and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sacks of the Financial Crimes Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detective Jesse Zuckerman of the Suffolk County Police Department and agents from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcements Homeland Security Investigations (“HSI”).