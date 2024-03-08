Suffolk D.A.: Manhattan woman in custody after allegedly fleeing the country to avoid being sentenced

Jianxin You Pleaded Guilty to Charges Including Enterprise Corruption and Money Laundering in 2021, but Allegedly Failed to Show Up to Court for Sentencing

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Jianxin You, 56, of Manhattan, was arrested and arraigned on a new bail jumping charge, for allegedly failing to return to court for sentencing after pleading guilty in 2021 to enterprise corruption, money laundering, and conspiracy charges.

“After this defendant pleaded guilty to several felonies in 2021, she allegedly failed to show up to court for sentencing and fled the country,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the Suffolk County Police Department and Homeland Security Investigations for assisting us in locating this defendant so she can face justice.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during her prior guilty plea allocution, You and her co-defendants engaged in a pattern of promoting prostitution at three massage parlors in Suffolk County in 2018. You procured female workers, solicited patrons, and profited from the prostitution operation at two locations – one on Middle Country Road in Centereach, and the other on Middle Country Road in Middle Island.