Suffolk County Police to hold vehicle auction March 9

The Suffolk County Police Department Impound Section will hold an auction on Saturday, March 9 at the department’s impound facility, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on Friday, March 8 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction on March 9.

More than 90 lots will be auctioned off including sedans and SUVs. All vehicles will start with a minimum bid of $500 and are sold as-is. For a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions for the auction, visit www.suffolkpd.org and click on Impound Section and Vehicle Auctions. For more information, call 631-852-6000