Suffolk D.A.: Man sentenced to 22 years for sexually abusing two elder women in Mastic Beach

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on June 21 that Derrick Clancy, 43, was sentenced to 22 years to life in prison after pleading guilty in April to burglary, sexual abuse, and other related charges, for breaking into the homes of two elderly women in Mastic Beach and sexually assaulting them.

“Breaking into the homes of elderly women and subjecting them to sexual abuse is utterly reprehensible,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will continue to aggressively pursue justice for our most vulnerable citizens and ensure that those who prey on them face the full consequence of their actions.”

According to the investigation and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, during the early morning hours on October 10, 2023, Clancy broke into a Mastic Beach home where the first victim, a woman over 70 years old, was inside alone. To get inside the home, Clancy cut a hole in a window screen and climbed through the window. Clancy then physically and sexually abused the victim while repeatedly claiming he had a knife. Following the abuse, the victim pressed her medical alert system button for help, and Clancy fled the home. The victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.