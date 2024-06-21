Assemblyman Ed Flood congratulates winner of ‘There Ought to be a Law’ contest

Throughout the last months of the school year, Assemblyman Ed Flood (R,C-Port Jefferson) sponsored a ‘There Ought To Be A Law’ contest for students in the 4th Assembly District. This week, Flood hosted a ‘There Ought To Be A Law’ ceremony to recognize the creativity and participation of the students at Terryville Road Elementary School in the Comsewogue School District. Avery Parker, a 5th-grade student, won the challenge with the most innovative proposal and was awarded an official Assembly Citation.

“I want to congratulate Avery for winning with the most creative proposal,” said Flood. “Her idea is to enhance protection and security on major social media sites by prohibiting them from requesting personal information. This is a major concern that needs to be addressed. Avery’s hard work is truly inspiring, and I commend her and the other 140 students who also participated and submitted wonderful ideas. Thank you to Superintendent Joe Coniglione, Teacher Ms. Reduto and Principal Annemarie V. Sciove for nurturing such incredible talent.”