Dr. William Wertheim named Executive Vice President of Stony Brook Medicine

Stony Brook University President Maurie McInnis has announced that William Wertheim, MD, MBA, has been promoted to executive vice president, Stony Brook Medicine. Dr. Wertheim, who has been serving as the interim executive vice president role will continue to report to the university’s president and is a member of the senior leadership team. In this role, he will continue to work in partnership with academic, hospital and clinical leadership and with community partners to ensure the continued development and excellence of the premier academic medical center and health system. Stony Brook Medicine’s leadership team will continue to report to Dr. Wertheim.

“I have been impressed by Dr. Wertheim’s engaging leadership style that prioritizes collaboration and action,” said President McInnis. “He is deeply respected for his approach that has fostered a culture of teamwork and inclusivity and as a result, Stony Brook Medicine continues to make meaningful strides in expanding patient access, elevating research, and innovating in its approach to teaching and learning. I am confident that Stony Brook Medicine will continue to thrive under his leadership.”

Under Dr. Wertheim’s leadership, Stony Brook has grown patient visits throughout its hospitals, ambulatory centers and clinical practice groups. The recruitment of 28 new providers to the East End has allowed Stony Brook Medicine 14,000 additional patient visits in the community. From supporting the development of clinical research spaces at Stony Brook University Hospital and the Lake Grove and Commack Advanced Specialty Care centers to participation in student and resident research days across the institution, it is clear Dr. Wertheim wholeheartedly believes in Stony Brook Medicine’s research mission and supports innovation in clinical practice.

Dr. Wertheim joined Stony Brook in 1996 and previous to his interim position, served as vice dean for academic affairs of Stony Brook’s Renaissance School of Medicine (RSOM). He also holds the Endowed Chair in Graduate Medical Education at RSOM and is president of the Stony Brook Medicine Community Medical Group.

A graduate of Harvard University and New York University School of Medicine, Dr. Wertheim completed his internal medicine residency at University of Michigan Hospitals, where he also served as chief resident. He worked as a clinical faculty member at the University of Michigan’s Veterans Administration Hospital, then moved to New York, where he worked at The Brooklyn Hospital Center.

“Having been part of this remarkable academic healthcare center for years, I’ve seen the unwavering commitment, the tireless dedication and the profound impact we make on the lives of our patients and their families,” said William A. Wertheim, MD, MBA, executive vice president for Stony Brook Medicine. “Together, we’ve championed excellence in healthcare and education, solidifying our position as a leader in academic medicine. I am deeply excited about the journey ahead and the future we will shape together.”