Middle Island massage parlor raided, two arrested
Seventh Precinct Crime Section officers in conjunction with Seventh Squad detectives and the Town of Brookhaven, conducted an investigation at Sunshine Wellness Center located at 1569 Rocky Point Road in Middle Island on June 21.
Juhau Gao, 38 of Flushing, and Qeng Yen, 34, of Flushing, were charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor.
The Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector & Fire Marshal issued several violations and condemned the location. Both women were issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.