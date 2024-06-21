Middle Island massage parlor raided, two arrested

Juhau Gao, 38 of Flushing, and Qeng Yen, 34, of Flushing, were charged with alleged Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a Class E felony, and Prostitution, a misdemeanor.

The Town of Brookhaven Building Inspector & Fire Marshal issued several violations and condemned the location. Both women were issued a Desk Appearance Ticket and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.