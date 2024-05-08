Suffolk D.A.: Holbrook man sentenced to 10 years in prison for sale of fentanyl that led to 2022 fatal overdose of Chelsey Murray

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on August 18, 2022, Chelsey was found unresponsive in the bathroom by her mother, and police responded to the Murray’s residence. Chelsey was administered Narcan, which works to reverse the effects of fentanyl, and she regained a pulse. Chelsey was then transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where she ultimately passed away several days later as a result of a drug overdose.

Following Chelsey’s hospitalization, an undercover detective from the Suffolk County Police Department contacted Casserly and arranged for a sale of narcotics. Casserly then sold the undercover detective a combination of heroin and fentanyl contained in a red glassine envelope, which police were able to establish was similar to the one that Chelsey’s father Gene found in the bathroom where Chelsey overdosed.

On August 27, 2022, police executed a search warrant at Casserly’s Holbrook residence and recovered a combination of heroin and fentanyl, a digital scale used to weigh narcotics, red and black glassine/wax envelopes used to package narcotics, a pair of metal knuckles, and Casserly’s cell phone. The red envelopes were similar in appearance to the ones sold to the undercover detective. A search of Casserly’s phone showed that he arranged to meet Chelsey on August 17, 2022, offering to sell her “fetty mix,” a street term used to describe a mix of fentanyl and heroin.

Prior to this case, Casserly was previously convicted of Attempted Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree in 2018, and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree in 2011.

On April 5, 2024, Casserly pleaded guilty to Criminal Sale of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree, a Class B felony, before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski. On May 8, 2024, Casserly was sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by three years of post-release supervision. He was represented by Christopher Brocato, Esq.