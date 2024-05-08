Times … and dates: May 9 to May 16, 2024

Ongoing

Flip Circus at Smith Haven Mall

Flip Circus returns to the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove now through May 14. Experience the magical moments under red and white big top with trapeze artists, acrobats, jugglers and more! Showtimes are Monday to Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. For tickets visit www.flipcircus.com.

Bald Hill Fair

Dreamland Amusements brings the Bald Hill Fair to the Catholic Health Amphitheater, 1 Ski Run Lane, Farmingville from May 9 to 19 with whimsical kiddie rides, state-of-the-art thrill rides, entertaining midway games, and carnival eats. Hours are Mondays to Thursdays from 5 to 10 p.m., Fridays from 5 to 11 p.m., Saturdays from noon to 11 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. For tickets in advance, visit www.baldhillfair.com.

Thursday May 9

Health & Wellness Fair

The Town of Brookhaven will host a Health and Wellness Fair at the Rose Caracappa Senior Center, 739 Route 25A, Mt. Sinai from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free balance screenings, blood pressure screenings, food and nutrition education, cholesterol and glucose screenings and more with St. Charles Hospital. Free. For more information, call 631-451-5312.

Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with a special screening and discussion of I Now Take Up My Pen at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from noon to 2 p.m. Presented by the Port Jefferson Historical Society and the Huntington Historical Society, the film tells the heart wrenching tale of two brothers from Huntington William and Jesse Platt, who served in different NYS Regiments from Long Island. Admission is $45 per person, $35 members and includes a wrap, salad, chips, dessert, and a beverage. To register, visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Mother’s Day lecture

Join the Whaling Museum of Cold Spring Harbor for an online lecture titled Oh Baby! Motherhood at Sea at 7 p.m. ​Get ready for Mother’s Day with this “What to Expect When you’re Expecting” — maritime edition! Explore the undertold yet remarkable experiences of pregnancies, childbirth, and the early years of raising a child for the brave 19th century whaling wives who went to sea. Adults only. Free, suggested donation of $10. To register, visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org.

Friday May 10

Garden Club Plant Sale

The Centerport Garden Club will hold a plant sale in front of Harborfields Public Library, 31 Broadway, Greenlawn form 9 to 11 a.m. Shop for well-tended plants donated by members from their own gardens. Rita Rover from the Long Island Chrysanthemum Society will be answering questions regarding exhibition mum growing and Anthony Marinello from Dropseed Native Plants will also be offering plants for sale.

A Taste of the Neighborhood

The Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket hosts its annual A Taste of the Neighborhood fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy scrumptious food, beer and wine, music, raffle baskets and prizes. Tickets are $50 per person in advance, $60 at the door. Proceeds will be used for maintenance and beautification of the historic building. For further information, call 631-751-6208 or visit www.setauketneighborhoodhouse.com.

Game Night in St. James

Join Celebrate St. James for Game Night at the St. James Community Cultural Center, 176 Second St., St. James from 7 to 10 p.m. Enjoy board games, card games and pizza. $10 donation. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org.

Fractured Broadway 3 Concert

Friday and Saturday, May 10 & 11 @ 7:30 pm. Riverhead Faculty and Community Theatre presents Fractured Broadway 3 at North Shore United Methodist Church, 260 Rte. 25A, Wading River tonight and May 11 at 7:30 p.m. Dan Grable accompanies RFCT singers on a fun romp through Broadway hits. Tickets are $20, students $15. Reserve at 631-929-6075 or [email protected]

Grounds and Sounds Concert

Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 380 Nicolls Road, E. Setauket hosts a Grounds and Sounds concert featuring Cole Fortier with doors opening at 7:30 p.m., open mic at 8 p.m. followed by featured artist. Tickets are $15 at www.groundsandsounds.org or at the door. 631-751-0297.

Northport Chorale Concert

Middleville Middle School, Middleville Road, Northport will present a concert by the Northport Chorale, “Spring of Dream,” featuring the Northport Community Jazz Orchestra at 8 p.m. Ticket are $15 and can be purchased at the door. 631-261-1950.

Friday Night Face Off

Long Island’s longest running improv comedy show is coming to the Smithtown Performing Arts Center, 2 Main St., Smithtown tonight, May 17 and May 24 at 8 p.m. Join them for a “Who’s Line Is It Anyway?” style improv competition between the performers. Tickets are $26. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Saturday May 11

Fractured Broadway 3 Concert

See May 10 listing.

Spring Mother’s Day Market

St Thomas of Canterbury Episcopal Church, 29 Brooksite Drive, Smithtown invites the community to a Spring Mother’s Day Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring 70 local artisan vendors, food trucks, live music, face painting, a visit from Sweetbriar Nature Center, and an animal rescue adoption event. For more information, call 631-265-4520.

CSHL Walking Tour

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, 1 Bungtown Road, Cold Spring Harbor will host a guided walking tour of the campus from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Learn about the historic and modern architecture, the Nobel legacy, and the advanced cancer, neuroscience, and plant research taking place at the lab. Fee is $7.18 per person. To register, visit www.cshl.edu. 516-367-8844.

Northport Art and Craft Fair

Northport High School, 154 Laurel Hill Road, Northport presents its annual outdoor Spring Art and Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring over 125 vendors to find that perfect gift for Mother’s Day. Free admission. Event will be moved indoors in the case of rain. 631-846-1459

Spring Wildflower Walk

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a Spring Wildflower Walk from 10:30 a.m. to noon. See if you can identify these growing spring treasures with the help of a field guide. Adults only. $4 per person. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com. 631-265-1054

All Souls Poetry Reading

All Souls Church in Stony Brook will host a poetry reading via zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. The featured poet will be Nina Yavel. An open-reading will follow poet; all are welcome to read one of their own poems. For more information, please call 631-655-7798. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/

An evening of comedy

The Comedy Club returns to Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson at 8 p.m. Treat mom to a night of laughs and non-stop fun with comedians Dan Barry, Rich Walker, Rob Falcone and a surprise guest. Tickets are $40. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Sunday May 12

Mother’s Day at the LIM

In honor of Mother’s Day, the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook will offer free admission to mothers and grandmothers from noon to 5 p.m. Explore the different art exhibits and the state of the art carriage museum. 631-751-0066

Benner’s Farm Concert

Good Earth Soundstage at Benner’s Farm, 56 Gnarled Hollow Road, East Setauket welcomes Bob Westcott and Gerry McKeveny in concert from 3 to 5 p.m. $15 donation at the door. Bring seating. Proceeds will benefit the artists and Homestead Arts for this year’s Fiddle & Folk Festival. 631-689-8172

Monday May 13

Sound Beach Civic Meeting

Sound Beach Fire Department, 152 Sound Beach Blvd., Sound Beach hosts a meeting by the Sound Beach Civic Association at 7:30 p.m. All are welcome. For more information call 631-744-6952.

Tuesday May 14

NSJC Social Club Event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a concert by Joe DiPiola at 11 a.m. Come dance to the live one-man band performing hits of

yesteryear. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Wednesday May 15

Cruise Night Car Show

The Shoppes at East Wind, 5720 Route 25A, Wading River hosts a Cruise Night Car Show every Wednesday through October from 5 to 9 p.m. Visit the Shoppes, enjoy a bite to eat and then check out the fine array of classic cars in the parking lot. 631-929-3500

Hard Luck Cafe Concert

Rod Abernethy and Abigall Dowd, both North Carolina-based singer-songwriters, share the bill during the monthly Hard Luck Café concert series co-presented by the Folk Music Society of Huntington and the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington in the Cinema’s Sky Room from 7 to 10 p.m. An open mic precedes the concert. Tickets are $20 at www.cinemaartscentre.org or at the door.

Thursday May 16

Museum Day at the MCPL

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach will hold its annual Museum Day celebration at the Museum Corner from 4 to 7 p.m. Representatives from 30 local museums, historical societies, science and nature centers will be on hand to share information regarding their collections, programs and exhibits. Free. 631-585-9393

Healing Haven Animal Foundation fundraiser

Revival By Toast, 242 East Main St., Port Jefferson hosts a Spring Into Health for Your Dog Celebration with Dr. Lynda Loudon from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Dr. Loudon will be speaking on the top 5 ways to increase your dog’s longevity and meet local canine business owners and professionals. Tickets are $28.52 per person and includes dinner, drinks and raffle tickets. All proceeds support the mission of Healing Haven Animal Foundation. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ spring-into-health-for-your- dog-celebration-tickets- 884306262837?aff=oddtdtcreator. For more information, call 202-422-6782 or email: [email protected]

Film

‘We Are the Warriors’

Port Jefferson Documentary Series Spring line-up continues with a screening of We Are the Warriors at John F. Kennedy MIddle School, 200 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on May 13 at 7 p.m. For nearly 70 years, students and alumni of Wells High School in Maine have called themselves the “Warriors.” The school’s mascot, variations of a stoic Native American head in profile with braids and feathered headband, has drawn both support and criticism in the past. However, during the 2017 fall athletic season, an incident shocks the town and reignites the debate. Followed by a Q&A with guest speakers Helen Sells and Robert Thompson, President and VP of the Setalcott Nation. Tickets are $10 in advance at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door (cash only).

‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., presents a screening of Monty Python and the Holy Grail on May 15 at 7 p.m. A hysterical, historical tour-de-force from Terry Gilliam and Terry Jones, this cult classic comedy from the Monty Python team loosely follows the legend of King Arthur, along with his squire and his Knights of the Round Table as they embark on a fearless quest in search of the elusive Holy Grail. Introduction by Film Historian Glenn Andreiev. Tickets are $16, $10 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Theater

‘Antigone’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport kicks off the 35th annual Shakespeare in the Courtyard Festival with Antigone by Sophocles from May 3 to 26. One of the finest examples of Greek Tragedy, Antigone follows the events of the Oedipus legend, wherein the title character displays great strength as she disobeys King Creon in an attempt to bury her brother in consecrated ground. Presented by the Carriage House Players, the show will take place in the mansion’s Spanish Revival Courtyard on Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and children. To order, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

‘Jersey Boys’

Extended! John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St. Northport presents Jersey Boys, the story of Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, from March 14 to June 16. They were just 4 guys from Jersey until they sang their very first note–a sound the radio just couldn’t get enough of. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage was a different story–a story that has made them a sensation all over again. Winner of the 2006 Tony© Award for “Best Musical,” Jersey Boys features the top ten hits “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” and “December, 1963 (Oh What A Night).” To order tickets, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘The Producers’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents Mel Brooks’ The Producers from May 18 to June 22. With something to offend everyone, the hilarious show-biz hit follows the antics of a pair of scheming Broadway producers with a plan to put on the biggest flop of all time. Featuring “If You’ve Got It, Flaunt It,” That Face,” “Keep It Gay,” and the outrageous “Springtime for Hitler,” The Producers is a side-splitting musical bliss. Contains adult humor and situations. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors and students, $25 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

Vendors Wanted

◆ Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road Setauket is now accepting vendors for the 10th annual Three Village Farmers & Artisans Market which will be held from May 3 to Oct. 25 (May to August from 3 to 7 p.m., September to October from 3 to 6 p.m. Fee is $650 for full season (25 weeks), $450 half season (12 weeks), $50 pop up per week, food trucks $50 per week. For an application, visit www.tvhs.org

◆ Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its annual Community Wide Yard Sale on May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Each 10 x 10 space is up for grabs at $50, $35 members. Reserve your spot now at www.tvhs.org/yardsale. 631-751-3730

◆ Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville seeks food and flea market vendors for its Wild Treasures Market on June 9, July 14, Aug. 11, Sept. 8 and Oct. 13 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.wildlifesustainability.org/market for more information.