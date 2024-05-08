Suffolk D.A.: Driver pleads guilty to crash that killed East Northport passenger

Carlos Orellana Mata was Intoxicated When He Crashed into Back of a Tractor- Trailer, Killing His Passenger

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 8 that Carlos Orellana Mata, 36, of East Northport, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after driving while being intoxicated and speeding into the back of a tractor- trailer, killing his passenger, 22-year-old Lenel Umana Guitierrez Lopez, of East Northport.

“This defendant was operating a vehicle while being twice the legal limit of drinking and in the process, claimed the life of yet another young Suffolk County victim,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We see this far too often where people are losing their lives through the carelessness of others on the roadways and aggrieved families are left without a loved one because of someone else’s lapse in judgement. This has to stop.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on March 18, 2023, at approximately 12:17 a.m., Orellana Mata was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 SUV eastbound on Jericho Turnpike in Elwood when he crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer, killing Guitierrez Lopez upon impact. When Police officers arrived, they observed Orellana Mata still in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with slurred speech and bloodshot glassy eyes. Orellana Mata was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he consented to toxicology testing which subsequently revealed a .15% blood alcohol concentration.