Suffolk D.A.: Driver pleads guilty to crash that killed East Northport passenger
Carlos Orellana Mata was Intoxicated When He Crashed into Back of a Tractor- Trailer, Killing His Passenger
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 8 that Carlos Orellana Mata, 36, of East Northport, pleaded guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide after driving while being intoxicated and speeding into the back of a tractor- trailer, killing his passenger, 22-year-old Lenel Umana Guitierrez Lopez, of East Northport.
“This defendant was operating a vehicle while being twice the legal limit of drinking and in the process, claimed the life of yet another young Suffolk County victim,” said District Attorney Tierney. “We see this far too often where people are losing their lives through the carelessness of others on the roadways and aggrieved families are left without a loved one because of someone else’s lapse in judgement. This has to stop.”
According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on March 18, 2023, at approximately 12:17 a.m., Orellana Mata was driving a 2015 Infiniti QX60 SUV eastbound on Jericho Turnpike in Elwood when he crashed into the rear of a tractor trailer, killing Guitierrez Lopez upon impact. When Police officers arrived, they observed Orellana Mata still in the driver’s seat of the vehicle with slurred speech and bloodshot glassy eyes. Orellana Mata was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he consented to toxicology testing which subsequently revealed a .15% blood alcohol concentration.
A search warrant was also obtained to seize blood taken earlier by hospital staff upon the defendant’s admittance to the hospital, which revealed a .20% blood alcohol concentration. A search warrant executed on the defendant’s car revealed that he was traveling over 80 mph prior to the collision.
On May 8, 2024, Orellana Mata pleaded guilty before County Court Judge Stephen L. Braslow for the charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a Class B felony, Manslaughter in the Second Degree, a Class C felony, and Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Orellana Mata is due back in court for sentencing on August 7, 2024, and faces three to nine years in prison. He is being represented by Christopher Gioe, Esq.
This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Ray Varuolo of the Vehicular Crime Bureau, and the investigation was conducted by Suffolk County Police Department Detective Sean McQuaid of the Major Case Unit.