Suffolk D.A.: Holbrook couple charged in overdose death of their child
Wilkens Adonis and Daryllee Leibrock Indicted After Police Responded to a Call of an Unresponsive Toddler, and Allegedly Located Guns and Drugs Inside the Couple’s Apartment
Suspected Overdose Death of 14-Month-Old Joseph Adonis Remains Under Investigation
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Jan. 25 that Wilkens Adonis and Daryllee Leibrock, both aged 38, of Holbrook, were indicted for alleged Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, Criminal Possession of a Weapon, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, and other related charges, for allegedly possessing guns and illicit drugs in the same apartment that they shared with their approximately 14-month-old toddler and an 11-year-old child. Leibrock is additionally charged with violating orders of protection involving the two children.
“The death of a toddler from a suspected overdose of poisonous drugs is an unfortunate but not unexpected next step in the opioid overdose crisis, and should be a wakeup call to our Albany legislators that decisive action must happen now. Children are dying,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I urge every New Yorker to contact your legislators and demand that they address this crisis.”
According to the investigation, on the morning of January 3, 2024, Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child at a residence in Holbrook. When they arrived, law enforcement found Adonis, Leibrock, and their unresponsive toddler, Joseph Adonis (DOB: 11/04/22), in the couple’s bedroom. The toddler was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives responded to the home to investigate and found narcotics in the bedroom where the child was found unresponsive. As a result, members of the Suffolk County Narcotics Section detectives were called to assist with the investigation. A search warrant of the defendants’ apartment was executed, and law enforcement allegedly found over one-eighth ounce of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, over one-eighth ounce of cocaine, alprazolam, drug packaging materials, two digital scales used to weigh drugs, an electronic stun gun, a loaded shotgun, and a rifle; all of which were allegedly unsecured and easily accessible to the defendants’ children.
In addition, at the time of this incident, Leibrock was allegedly subject to Suffolk County Family Court orders of protection that prohibited her from being around either child, as well as from possessing illegal drugs that created an unreasonable risk to the health, safety, or welfare of either child.
While the death of the toddler remains under investigation, preliminary toxicology results showed a presence of multiple substances in the child’s blood, including cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, 4- anpp,1 norfentanyl, and benzoylecgonine.
At the time of their arrests in this case, Adonis and Leibrock each had open warrants for failure to appear in Suffolk County First District Court on misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance charges.
1 4-anpp is a fentanyl precursor. Norfentanyl is a metabolite of fentanyl. Benzolecgonine is a metabolite of cocaine.
Adonis was indicted for:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Intent to Sell), Class B felonies;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (weight over one-eighth ounce), Class C felonies;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D felony;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class
A misdemeanor;
- Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class A
misdemeanors;
- Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A misdemeanors;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, Class A
misdemeanors; and
- Two counts of Failure to Safely Store Rifles, Shotguns, and Firearms in the First Degree,
Class A misdemeanors. Leibrock was indicted for:
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Third Degree (Intent to Sell), Class B felonies;
- Two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Fourth Degree (weight over one-eighth ounce), Class C felonies;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree, a Class A misdemeanor;
- One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Seventh Degree, a Class A misdemeanor;
- Two counts of Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia in the Second Degree, Class A misdemeanors;
- Two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Class A misdemeanors;
- Four counts of Criminal Contempt in the Second Degree, Class A misdemeanors; and
- Two counts of Failure to Safely Store Rifles, Shotguns, and Firearms in the First Degree,
Class A misdemeanors.
On January 25, 2024, Adonis and Leibrock were arraigned on the indictment before Acting Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Philip Goglas. Under current New York State law, the offenses for which the defendants were indicted are considered non-bail eligible, except for Leibrock’s criminal contempt charges. Justice Goglas ordered Leibrock to be held on $250,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $2.5 million partially secured bond during the pendency of the case. Justice Goglas ordered $1 nominal bail be set on Adonis and placed him on supervised release during the pendency of the case. However, Adonis remains held in jail for his prior open Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance case.
Leibrock is due back in court on February 29, 2024.