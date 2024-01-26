Suffolk D.A.: Holbrook couple charged in overdose death of their child

According to the investigation, on the morning of January 3, 2024, Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child at a residence in Holbrook. When they arrived, law enforcement found Adonis, Leibrock, and their unresponsive toddler, Joseph Adonis (DOB: 11/04/22), in the couple’s bedroom. The toddler was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives responded to the home to investigate and found narcotics in the bedroom where the child was found unresponsive. As a result, members of the Suffolk County Narcotics Section detectives were called to assist with the investigation. A search warrant of the defendants’ apartment was executed, and law enforcement allegedly found over one-eighth ounce of a mixture of heroin and fentanyl, over one-eighth ounce of cocaine, alprazolam, drug packaging materials, two digital scales used to weigh drugs, an electronic stun gun, a loaded shotgun, and a rifle; all of which were allegedly unsecured and easily accessible to the defendants’ children.

In addition, at the time of this incident, Leibrock was allegedly subject to Suffolk County Family Court orders of protection that prohibited her from being around either child, as well as from possessing illegal drugs that created an unreasonable risk to the health, safety, or welfare of either child.

While the death of the toddler remains under investigation, preliminary toxicology results showed a presence of multiple substances in the child’s blood, including cocaine, fentanyl, morphine, 4- anpp,1 norfentanyl, and benzoylecgonine.

At the time of their arrests in this case, Adonis and Leibrock each had open warrants for failure to appear in Suffolk County First District Court on misdemeanor Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance charges.

1 4-anpp is a fentanyl precursor. Norfentanyl is a metabolite of fentanyl. Benzolecgonine is a metabolite of cocaine.