Suffolk D.A.: Man sentenced to 25 years to life for murdering Stony Brook University Hospital nurse

Lexus in a physical altercation with McIntosh. At some point during the altercation, Chambers stabbed McIntosh at least 25 times including in her neck and back, puncturing her heart and lung.

When the witnesses heard McIntosh screaming, they came outside and saw Chambers physically assaulting McIntosh, and attempting to drag her by her hair. Once Chambers saw the witnesses, he jumped into McIntosh’s Lexus and sped away. McIntosh died within two hours of the attack.

The Suffolk County Police Department tracked Chambers to a location in the Bronx where they found McIntosh’s 2010 white Lexus RX350. Blood and stains were found on the exterior and interior of the vehicle, some of which contained mixtures of DNA belonging to both Chambers and the victim. Surveillance video footage from across the street where the car was found captured the victim’s car parking at approximately 10:39 p.m. on July 22, 2021, and a man getting out of the driver’s side of the vehicle with a phone in his hand.

Cell site data placed Chambers’ cell phone near the scene of the stabbing immediately after it occurred, and also showed Chambers’ cell phone had connected to a cell site near where McIntosh’s vehicle was discovered in the Bronx, coinciding with the surveillance video.

A female acquaintance of the defendant, whose residence was located approximately one block away from where McIntosh’s vehicle was discovered in the Bronx, testified at trial that Chambers came to her home on the evening of July 22, 2021. She saw that Chambers’ shirt had a bloody spot, and that he had a cut on one of his index fingers that was covered by a Band-Aid.

On July 30, 2021, members of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad, Newburg City Police Department, the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, and New York State Police located Chambers at a hotel in Newburg and placed him under arrest.

On December 7, 2023, Chambers was convicted of Murder in the Second Degree after a jury trial heard before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Richard Ambro.