Man found dead following Moriches house fire

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man whose body was found following a fire in an abandoned Moriches house on Jan. 24.
A 911 caller reported a fire at 151 Montauk Highway at approximately 11:50 p.m. After the fire was extinguished, a man’s body was found in the house.
The man’s identity and cause of death will be determined during an autopsy by personnel from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner.
Following a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.