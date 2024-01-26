Winter Restaurant Week kicks off on Long Island Jan. 28

The tri-annual and award winning Long Island Restaurant Week is ready to kick off an exciting winter season and bring in customers to Long Island restaurants. The promotion will take place from Sunday, Jan. 28 to Sunday, Feb. 4 with several prix fixe options. Over 90 restaurants in Suffolk County will take part in the dining experience.

Participating restaurants may offer a $24 two-course lunch, a $29 three-course dinner menu, a $39 three-course dinner menu and/or a $46 three-course dinner prix fixe all night every night they are open (or during lunch hours) from Sunday to Sunday, except Saturday when it will be offered until 7 p.m. Many restaurants will be offering the promotion for takeout as well.

“We are excited to kick off 2024 with Winter Restaurant Week! On the heels of a great fall restaurant week that saw over 170 restaurants participating, winter is already lining up to be an exciting mix of cuisines and locations throughout the island. It’s the perfect time of year to try those restaurants you have been wanting to try” shares Nicole Castillo of Long Island Restaurant and Hospitality Group.

For a full list of participants and to view their menus, visit www.longislandrestaurantweek.com. For more information, call 631-329-2111.