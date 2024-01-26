Restock the Pantry drive heads to Port Jefferson Jan. 28

The Port Jefferson Rotary Club and “Call Brian” Senior Services will sponsor a Restock the Pantry Food and Personal Care Items Drive in front of the Open Cupboard Pantry at Infant Jesus Church, 110 Hawkins St., Port Jefferson on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon. The holidays are always a busy time at the pantry, and many of the basic items they distribute are in critically low supply.

Currently the pantry is in extreme need of juice, pancake mix (complete), pancake syrup, macaroni & cheese, healthy snacks, pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, mayonnaise, mustard, Maseca flour, cooking oil, Chef Boyardee meals, ramen, peanut butter and jelly.

They are also in need of personal care items such as shampoo, conditioner, feminine products, baby wipes, soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste. For more information, call 631-938-6464.