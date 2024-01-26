Let’s Eat: Satisfy your sweet tooth with chocolate brownies

By Heidi Sutton

While throwing together a boxed mix of brownies is obviously the easiest way, homemade brownies are so worth the extra effort. While some people prefer chewy brownies and others prefer fudgy and chocolaty ones, both of the following recipes are easy to prepare and produce a delicious crowd-pleasing treat. Whip up a batch for your next Big Game Day or Valentine’s Day.

Best Ever Chewy Brownies

Recipe courtesy of Food Network

YIELD: Makes 8 to 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

Nonstick cooking spray, for spraying the baking pan

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup dark brown sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

2 large eggs plus 2 yolks

1 stick unsalted butter, melted

8 ounces semisweet chocolate chips

1⁄2 cup vegetable oil

11⁄4 cups all-purpose flour

1⁄4 cup cocoa powder

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350 F. Line a 9-by-13-inch baking pan with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray. Combine the granulated sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, salt, whole eggs and yolks in a large bowl; set aside. Melt the butter and chocolate in a double boiler, then whisk together until fully combined. Mix in the vegetable oil. Pour the chocolate mixture into the sugar mixture and mix until fully combined. Fold in the flour and cocoa.

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 30 to 35 minutes. Let cool completely before slicing.

Sweetheart Dark Chocolate Brownies

Recipe courtesy of Culinary.net

YIELD: Makes 10 servings

INGREDIENTS:

For the brownies:

1/2 cup butter, cut into pieces

4 ounces dark chocolate, chopped

2 eggs, at room temperature

3/4 cup white sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

For the glaze:

2 ounces semisweet chocolate

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. In small pot over low heat, melt 1/2 cup of butter and 4 ounces of dark chocolate together until smooth. Add eggs one at a time, and whisk to combine after each addition. Add sugar and vanilla and stir to combine. Add flour, cocoa powder and salt and stir until smooth.

Transfer batter into a 9 x 9 aluminum foil lined baking pan and place it into the oven for 25 minutes and bake until done.

While brownies are baking, melt together semisweet chocolate and 1 tablespoon of unsalted butter for the glaze. Once melted, set aside. When brownies are done, let them cool. Once cooled, drizzle glaze over brownies, and spread it on top using an offset spatula.

Want to upgrade your brownies? Before you add the batter to the pan try adding walnuts, pecans, peanuts, marshmallows, crushed pretzels, peppermint extract, chopped candies, chocolate chips or dried fruit.

Leftover brownies will keep in an airtight container at room temperature for 1-2 days, in the fridge for up to 4 days, or in the freezer for up to 3 months.