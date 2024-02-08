Suffolk D.A.: Commack man pleads guilty to high-speed crash that killed pedestrian

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 8 that Jesus Bonilla, 21, of Commack, pleaded guilty to Manslaughter in the Second Degree and Reckless Driving, for his role in a street racing crash that killed James Beck, 57, of Huntington Station.

“James Beck’s death was completely avoidable and occurred because this defendant recklessly engaged in street racing with another driver,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Suffolk County’s roadways are not racetracks. Anyone caught driving recklessly and jeopardizing the lives of other motorists or pedestrians will be held accountable.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on November 19, 2022, at approximately 8:45 p.m., Bonilla was operating a 2009 Honda sedan westbound on Jericho Turnpike when he began racing a Saab SUV allegedly operated by co- defendant Jared Cooper. Witnesses observed the Honda and Saab vehicles driving side by side at high rates of speed, running red lights, and crossing into oncoming traffic. The victim, James Beck, was struck by Bonilla’s vehicle while he was walking across Jericho Turnpike at the intersection of Totten Avenue in Huntington Station. He was pronounced dead at the scene.