On January 6, Councilwoman Jane Bonner was on hand to swear in the new board members of the Rocky Point Civic Association at the Fischer Hewins VFW Post 6249 in Rocky Point. The association was founded to promote the welfare and quality of life in Rocky Point and the surrounding community.

“The Rocky Point Civic Association has a long history of community service that has helped make it a great place to live,” said Councilwoman Bonner. “I congratulate the incoming officers and look forward to working with them in the future.”

Pictured from left are Trustee Quentin Palifka; Trustee Alicia Palifka, Trustee; Sargent at Arms Tina Bogart; President Gary Pollakusky; Vice President Jennifer Hald; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Secretary Tom Buttacavoli; Membership Secretary Kathy Weber and Trustee Lea Buttacavoli.

The Rocky Point Civic Association regular meetings are on the first Thursday of the month. For more information, go to www.RPCivic.org or email [email protected].