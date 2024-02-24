Suffolk D.A.: Centereach man indicted for rape

Arthur Oneal Allegedly Recorded Himself Raping a Woman While She Was Unconscious

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Feb. 24 that Arthur Oneal, 36, of Centereach, was indicted for Rape in the First Degree and Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, for allegedly drugging and then raping a woman while he recorded the incident.

“Accountability for perpetrators of sexual abuse is not just a legal obligation, but also a moral one,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My office will do everything in its power to ensure that those who commit such heinous acts are held accountable, not just for the sake of justice, but to protect and empower survivors and to send a clear message that these crimes will not be tolerated in Suffolk County.”

According to the investigation, on December 9, 2023, Oneal allegedly brought the victim to his home in Centereach after drugging her with a sleep-aid while they were having drinks in Huntington. The defendant then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim until she lost consciousness. The victim later woke up in a bed next to Oneal and saw blood on the sheets. The victim went to a local hospital where a SANE examination was performed, which concluded that the victim had suffered recent sexual abuse. The Suffolk County Office of the Medical Examiner tested a sample of the victim’s urine, which revealed that Zolpidiem, commonly known as Ambien, was present. The victim did not voluntarily ingest Ambien at any time prior to the urinalysis.