Suffolk D.A.: Centereach man found guilty of murder for killing East Patchogue mother

Anthony Santiesteban Faces Up to 25 Years to Life in Prison at Sentencing

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney today announced that Anthony Santiesteban, 32, of Centereach, was found guilty after a jury trial of Murder in the Second Degree and other related charges for fatally shooting Martina Thompson, 33, of East Patchogue in October 2022.

“This defendant deliberately and selfishly extinguished the life of Martina Thompson, a young mother,” said District Attorney Tierney. “I thank the jury for their time and careful attention to this case, and I thank the investigators and prosecutors for their dedication to getting justice for Martina and her family.”

The evidence at trial established that in the early morning hours of October 29, 2022, surveillance video captured Santiesteban and the victim engaging in a conversation next to Santiesteban’s Jeep Cherokee in a parking lot in Coram. Santiesteban was then seen on video following the victim into a fenced area at the rear of the parking lot. Immediately afterwards, at approximately 1:03 a.m., a gunshot is heard on the video recording, and Santiesteban was captured walking out of the fenced area with a semi-automatic handgun in his hand. Santiesteban then entered his Jeep and left the scene.