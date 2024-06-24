Home Police & Fire Lake Grove man arrested for burglarizing several local businesses
Suffolk County Police today arrested a Lake Grove man on June 24 for allegedly burglarizing several businesses since May.
Following an investigation by Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Squad detectives, Fourth Squad detectives arrested Joseph Foresto for six commercial burglaries and an attempted burglary that took place between May 18 and June 22. During the burglaries, Foresto allegedly forced entry by throwing objects through a glass door or window to enter the closed businesses.
Foresto was arrested at his home in Lake Grove at 12:25 p.m. and charged with the following incidents:
- Broke the front door and stole cash from Tates Restaurant, located at 292 Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset, at 1:22 a.m. on May 18.
- Broke a door and stole cash from Alberts Pizza, located at 601 Portion Road in Ronkonkoma, sometime overnight on May 18.
- Broke a window and stole cash from Lake Grove Delicatessen, located at 1003 Hawkins Ave. in Lake Grove, at 3:15 a.m. on May 20.
- Broke the front door and stole cash from Escape the Room Game Long Island, located at 718 Portion Road in Ronkonkoma, at 1:45 a.m. on June 8.
- Broke a window and stole cash from Lorenzo’s Pizza, located at 600 Middle Country Road in St. James, at 2:15 a.m. on June 14.
- Broke the front door and stole cash from Rocco’s Pizza, located at 255 Medford Ave. in East Patchogue, sometime overnight on June 18.
- Broke a window but was unsuccessful at entering Royal Pizza, located at 299 Hawkins Ave. in Lake Ronkonkoma, at 1:35 a.m. on June 22.Foresto, 67, was charged with six counts of Burglary 3rd Degree, one count of Attempted Burglary, and one count of Criminal Mischief.