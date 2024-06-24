Lake Grove man arrested for burglarizing several local businesses

Following an investigation by Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Squad detectives, Fourth Squad detectives arrested Joseph Foresto for six commercial burglaries and an attempted burglary that took place between May 18 and June 22. During the burglaries, Foresto allegedly forced entry by throwing objects through a glass door or window to enter the closed businesses.

Foresto was arrested at his home in Lake Grove at 12:25 p.m. and charged with the following incidents: