Suffolk D.A.: Calverton man pleads guilty to burglary and assault

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on Aug. 21 that Guillermo Ayala Jr., 30, of Calverton, pleaded guilty to attacking and slashing his ex-girlfriend’s family after they attempted to deny him entry into their home in December 2022.

“This defendant was so determined to carry out violence against the mother of his children that he savagely attacked three of her family members that attempted to stop him,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Thankfully, this defendant now faces a significant prison sentence which will afford the victim and her family a sense of safety and security.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on December 2, 2022, Ayala and the mother of his children went shopping and out to dinner. Afterwards, Ayala drove around for hours demanding that the victim show him her cell phone so that he could see who she had been speaking to. At one point, Ayala pulled over into a desolate area of Riverhead and placed his hands around the victim’s neck to prevent her from breathing. Ayala also held a razor to her throat and threated to kill her if she didn’t give him her phone. Ultimately, the victim was able to convince Ayala to bring her home.