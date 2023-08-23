Wanted for using counterfeit currency at Ronkonkoma supermarket

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly used counterfeit currency in Ronkonkoma in August.

A man allegedly used counterfeit $10 bills to make a purchase at Shop Rite, located at 601 Portion Road, on August 13.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.