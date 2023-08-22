Officers rescue kayaker in distress from Lake Ronkonkoma

Suffolk County Police rescued a kayaker in distress in Lake Ronkonkoma on Aug. 22.

Michael Panico suffered a medical event while kayaking in Lake Ronkonkoma at approximately 1 p.m. His kayak began taking on water and a person on shore called 911.

Fourth Precinct Sergeant Andrew Sangimino, Officer Kevin Blyman and Officer James Devorak and Emergency Service Section Officer William Judge responded. The four swam out to the kayaker and brought him to shore.

Panico, 59, of Ronkonkoma, was transported by members of the Lakeland Fire Department to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was in stable condition.