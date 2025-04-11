Suffolk County Legislator Sanin recognizes Pakistani American leader advancing unity in Huntington 

At the General Meeting of the Suffolk County Legislature on April 9, Suffolk County Legislator Rebecca Sanin proudly honored Muhammad Ashraf Azmi, a tireless advocate for diversity, inclusion, and civic engagement in the Town of Huntington.

Muhammad Ashraf Azmi has called Huntington home since 1997, where he has built a legacy of service rooted in compassion, equity, and community safety. As a proud Pakistani Muslim American, Muhammad has dedicated decades to advancing unity and opportunity across Suffolk County.

Currently serving as an executive member of the Pakistani Americans of the Town of Huntington (PATH), Muhammad uplifts the voices of local Pakistani American families and fosters connection through cultural exchange and civic participation. He is the former chairman of the Pakistani American Society of New York (PASNY) and previously led the Asian American Task Force in Huntington.

Throughout his career, Muhammad has been a champion of civic engagement, a trusted partner to elected officials, and an active organizer of events that celebrate Huntington’s rich cultural diversity.

“Muhammad Ashraf Azmi embodies the values of inclusivity and public service,” said Legislator Sanin. “His unwavering dedication to uplifting others and creating bridges across communities is the kind of leadership we need to build a stronger, kinder Suffolk County.”

In addition to his community work, Muhammad is an accomplished applied chemist, environmentalist, and small business owner. He is also a devoted husband and father of four, seamlessly balancing his professional, personal, and civic responsibilities.

Legislator Sanin presented Muhammad with an official proclamation in recognition of his ongoing efforts to build a more just and connected community. The honor was presented alongside a student award ceremony recognizing youth leadership in bicycle safety, making the day a celebration of both present and future changemakers.