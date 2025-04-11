Home Police & Fire Massage parlors raided in Medford and Selden
Massage parlors raided in Medford and Selden
Suffolk County Police arrested two people on April 17 during a massage parlor raid at foot spas in Medford
and Selden.
Following an investigation by Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit officers, with the assistance of Town of
Brookhaven personnel and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal, arrested the following for
Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony:
• Jianfen Ye, 47, of Flushing, Queens, an employee at Zensation Foot Spa, located at 3316 Route
112 Unit G in Medford
• Ruogu He, 42, of Bayside, Queens, an employee at Foot Relaxing Station, located at 1070
Middle Country Road Unit 14 in Selden
Ye and He were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in
Central Islip on May 1.