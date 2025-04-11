Massage parlors raided in Medford and Selden

Suffolk County Police arrested two people on April 17 during a massage parlor raid at foot spas in Medford

and Selden.

Following an investigation by Sixth Precinct Investigative Unit officers, with the assistance of Town of

Brookhaven personnel and the Town of Brookhaven Fire Marshal, arrested the following for

Unauthorized Practice of a Profession, a felony:

• Jianfen Ye, 47, of Flushing, Queens, an employee at Zensation Foot Spa, located at 3316 Route

112 Unit G in Medford

• Ruogu He, 42, of Bayside, Queens, an employee at Foot Relaxing Station, located at 1070

Middle Country Road Unit 14 in Selden

Ye and He were issued Desk Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in

Central Islip on May 1.