Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta and the Church of St. Joseph to host blood drive June 12

One Donation Can Save Three Lives

It’s time to batter up and give blood! Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta in conjunction with the Church of St. Joseph in Kings Park will host a community blood drive at Travis Hall located on the lower level of St. Joseph’s at 59 Church Street, on Wednesday, June 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The drive is to benefit the blood banks maintained by Long Island Blood Services, which provides blood to hospitals throughout Long Island. Each donor will receive a pair of New York Mets tickets while supplies last.

To be eligible to donate blood, a person must be between the ages of 16 (16 with parental consent) and 76, (if older than 76, you need written permission from your doctor), weigh over 110 pounds and not have had a tattoo in the last three months. Please bring a valid photo ID with you. LI Blood Services recommends that you eat and drink plenty of fluids before donating. Previous donors should bring their blood donor card with them.

“Hospitals are always in need of blood supplies so it is important that if you can donate blood to do so because one pint of blood can help save three lives. We do a blood drive every year so I thank those who have attended in the past and hope you will consider donating again,” said Suffolk County Legislator Trotta.

For more information, please call Legislator Trotta’s district office at 631-854-3900.