Shelter Pet of the Week: Cadbury

Adopt Cadbury!

This weeks shelter pet is Cadbury, a healthy, fluffy, all white, domestic (male) rabbit that was brought to the Smithtown Animal Shelter as a stray.

Animal experts initially believed there was a possibility someone would come looking for him, but no one did. Cadburys captivating personality suits his majestic good looks. He is very inquisitive and boasts a natural sense of adventure. While Cadbury is cautiously beginning to make new furry friends at the shelter, he will instantly befriend anyone willing to share a sweet treat with him. He’s all personality!

Cadbury would thrive in a home that can provide space for him to run and exercise. Small cages are not recommended, especially for a boy his size. Let’s help Cadbury begin his greatest adventure yet and find a forever home where he will be idolized as a cherished member of one lucky family.If you are interested in meeting Cadbury, please call ahead to schedule an hour to properly interact with her in a domestic setting.

The Town of Smithtown Animal & Adoption Shelter is located at 410 Middle Country Road, Smithtown. Visitor hours are Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Sundays and Wednesday evenings by appointment only). For more information, call 631-360-7575 or visit www.townofsmithtownanimalshelter.com.

Please note that Smithtown Animal Shelter is set up to accommodate Dogs and Cats exclusively. Only one exotic pet is able to be assisted at a time.