Suffolk County Legislator recognizes pastor for community service and humanitarian efforts

Suffolk County Legislator Sarah Anker (D-Mount Sinai) recently recognized Lesaya Kelly for her years of dedication and leadership in the local and global community.

“As the founder of Crossover Christian Church, Lesaya has displayed outstanding leadership and has touched the lives of folks spanning all ages and backgrounds,” Anker said. “Lesaya has been, and continues to be, a powerful force in our community.”

Kelly has been in pastoral ministry for 35 years. She served in her homeland of South Africa before traveling worldwide for Youth with a Mission, an interdenominational Christian training organization. She then settled and became a U.S. citizen. When she met her husband, Chris, she relocated to Long Island, where they raised their daughter, Savanna.

