Suffolk County Health Department issues advisory against bathing at 47 beaches

Five beaches remain closed as of July 17.

Due to heavy rainfall yesterday and rain forecast for Monday, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 47 beaches listed below. The advisory is based on the potential that bacteria is in excess of New York State standards.

The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries, and, because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.

Health officials recommend that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24 hour period, after the rain has ended. This advisory will be lifted Tuesday, July 20, 2022, unless sampling reveals elevated levels of bacteria persisting beyond the 24-hour period.

Additionally, Bayport Beach, which closed on Friday, and four more beaches that closed on Saturday remain closed due to excess bacteria. The four beaches that closed on Saturday include Amityville Village Beach, Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, and Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip. The beaches will reopen when bacteria subsides.

Beaches affected by the advisory: