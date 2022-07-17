Suffolk County Health Department issues advisory against bathing at 47 beaches

Five beaches remain closed as of July 17.

Due to heavy rainfall yesterday and rain forecast for Monday, the Suffolk County Department of Health Services has issued an advisory against bathing at 47 beaches listed below. The advisory is based on the potential that bacteria is in excess of New York State standards.

The beaches covered by the advisory are located in areas that are heavily influenced by stormwater runoff from the surrounding watersheds or adjacent tributaries, and, because of their location in an enclosed embayment, experience limited tidal flushing.

Health officials recommend that bathing and other water contact be suspended in affected areas until the waters have been flushed by two successive tidal cycles, at least a 24 hour period, after the rain has ended. This advisory will be lifted Tuesday, July 20, 2022, unless sampling reveals elevated levels of bacteria persisting beyond the 24-hour period.

Additionally, Bayport Beach, which closed on Friday, and four more beaches that closed on Saturday remain closed due to excess bacteria. The four beaches that closed on Saturday include Amityville Village Beach, Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore, and Ronkonkoma Beach in the Town of Islip. The beaches will reopen when bacteria subsides.

 Beaches affected by the advisory:

Sound Beach POA East Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related
Sound Beach POA West Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related
Tides Beach Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related
Beech Road Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related
Broadway Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related
Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA) Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related
Shoreham Village Beach Brookhaven Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related
Shoreham Beach Brookhaven East Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related
Stony Brook Beach Brookhaven Stony Brook Advisory Rainfall related
Shoreham Shore Club Beach Brookhaven East Shoreham Advisory Rainfall related
Miller Place Park Beach Brookhaven Miller Place Advisory Rainfall related
Scotts Beach Brookhaven Sound Beach Advisory Rainfall related
Woodhull Landing POA Beach Brookhaven Miller Place Advisory Rainfall related
Bayberry Cove Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Bayview Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Grantland Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Indian Field Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Little Bay Beach Brookhaven Setauket-East Setauket Advisory Rainfall related
Soundview Beach Association Beach Brookhaven Old Field Advisory Rainfall related
Terraces on the Sound Brookhaven Rocky Point Advisory Rainfall related
Eagle Dock Community Beach Huntington Cold Spring Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
West Neck Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach Huntington Lloyd Harbor Advisory Rainfall related
Gold Star Battalion Park Beach Huntington Huntington Advisory Rainfall related
Head of the Bay Club Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Baycrest Association Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Bay Hills Beach Association Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Crescent Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Knollwood Beach Association Beach Huntington Huntington Advisory Rainfall related
Fleets Cove Beach Huntington Huntington Advisory Rainfall related
Centerport Beach Huntington Centerport Advisory Rainfall related
Huntington Beach Community Association Beach Huntington Centerport Advisory Rainfall related
Centerport Yacht Club Beach Huntington Centerport Advisory Rainfall related
Steers Beach Huntington Northport Advisory Rainfall related
Asharoken Beach Huntington Asharoken Advisory Rainfall related
Hobart Beach Huntington Northport Advisory Rainfall related
Crab Meadow Beach Huntington Northport Advisory Rainfall related
Wincoma Association Beach Huntington Huntington Bay Advisory Rainfall related
Valley Grove Beach Huntington Eatons Neck Advisory Rainfall related
Prices Bend Beach Huntington Eatons Neck Advisory Rainfall related
Short Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related
Nissequogue Point Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related
Long Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related
Schubert Beach Smithtown Nissequogue Advisory Rainfall related

